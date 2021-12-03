U.S. adds fewer-than-expected 210,000 jobs, jobless rate improves

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added a fewer-than-expected 210,000 nonfarm jobs in November, while the unemployment rate declined 0.4 percentage point from October to 4.2 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls greatly missed the market consensus of an increase of 550,000, marking a sharp slowdown from the previous month. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for October from 531,000 to 546,000. The September figure was also revised up from 312,000 to 379,000. In November, private industry generated 235,000 jobs, while the government lost 25,000 job...