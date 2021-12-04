U.S. keeps Japan, China on "monitoring list" over currency practices

Newsfrom Japan

The Treasury Department said Friday that Japan and China remain on a list of countries it monitors over potentially "unfair" currency practices, but refrained from labeling any major U.S. trading partner as a manipulator. In a semiannual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the department also called China an "outlier" among major economies, citing its failure to publish foreign exchange intervention data and a broader lack of transparency around key features of its exchange-rate mechanism. "The activities of state-owned banks in particular warrant Treasury's close monitoring," the rep...