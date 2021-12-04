Japan expands tougher quarantine rules to India, Greece, Romania

Newsfrom Japan

India, Greece and Romania, as well as four U.S. states, will be added Sunday to Japan's list of places from which returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents will be subject to stricter quarantine requirements as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Travelers from the three countries, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York will be required to spend three days of their two-week quarantine period in government-designated facilities. The expansion of the list was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday during a press con...