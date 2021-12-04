Soccer: Tokushima last side to go down after home loss to Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokushima Vortis became the last of four J-League first-division teams to be relegated this season after losing 4-2 to visiting Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the final round of fixtures on Saturday. Tokushima started the day trailing Shimizu S-Pulse and Shonan Bellmare as the lowest ranked of three teams still battling for survival. Their defeat ensured they would join the already-relegated Oita Trinita, Vegalta Sendai and Yokohama FC in the J2 next year. Promoted Tokushima needed both a victory and for Shimizu to lose to avoid going straight back down. But after trailing 3-0 by the break at Pocari S...