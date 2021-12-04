Baseball: Ichiro surprise guest for Matsuzaka retirement ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Recently retired pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka bid farewell in a speech Saturday at the Seibu Lions' fan appreciation day, with Ichiro Suzuki making a surprise appearance to present his former opponent and Japan teammate with a bouquet of flowers. A household name in Japan since high school, thanks to his iconic performances on the national stage, Matsuzaka faced just one batter this season in the final game of a pro career that started in 1999. "I'm content that I was able to keep playing baseball until I could no longer throw normally in the end," he told fans at Seibu's MetLife Dome in Saitama ...