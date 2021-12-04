Japan asks airlines to submit data daily on inbound flight bookings

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport ministry has asked each air carrier to submit data every day on bookings for inbound international flights as the country steps up efforts to keep out the Omicron coronavirus variant, sources with knowledge of the situation said Saturday. The request for updated information including the number of reservations for each Japan-bound flight was made after the government lowered this month its daily cap for people arriving from overseas to 3,500 from 5,000. Until recently, the ministry had asked airlines operating international flights to submit such data once a week. It is now a...