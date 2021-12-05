Soccer: Celtic bidding to acquire stars Maeda, Ideguchi, Hatate

Newsfrom Japan

Scottish Premier League giants Celtic are in the process of trying to acquire Japanese forward Daizen Maeda, and midfielders Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate, a source with knowledge of the matter said Saturday. Yokohama F Marinos, where the 24-year-old Maeda plays, and Gamba Osaka, the 25-year-old Ideguchi's club, are said to be open to transfer talk out of respect for their players' wishes to play again overseas. Maeda was joint top scorer in the J-League first-division, scoring his 23rd goal on Saturday in the J1's final round, while the 24-year-old Hatate, who plays both at left back and in ...