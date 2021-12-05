48% of firms to raise wages even without more tax incentives: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly half of Japanese firms will raise wages even without further tax incentives for company pay hikes that the government is planning to introduce next fiscal year, according to a survey by a credit research company. The survey by Teikoku Databank Ltd. indicates that more managers are prioritizing higher wages to attract and retain workers amid the country's longtime labor shortage and rapidly graying population, although the economic outlook remains uncertain due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito are considering...