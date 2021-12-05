Soccer: Kubo nets late winner as Mallorca upset Atletico

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo struck an injury-time winner after coming off the bench late Saturday, as Mallorca came back to stun reigning champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Spanish top flight. The 20-year-old, who returned last weekend after missing two months with a knee injury, entered in the 74th minute at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano and finished off a counter in stoppage time to give the visitors their first win in eight La Liga games. Atletico had 10 men in the opposition half for a free-kick that was cleared away before Angel Rodriguez's through ball set up Kubo to run free to the ot...