Baseball: Hawks ace Senga gets big raise, keeps MLB option open

Newsfrom Japan

One year away from a potential move to America's major leagues, SoftBank Hawks ace Kodai Senga on Sunday signed a five-year contract with a player opt-out next year that would allow him to pursue his dream of playing abroad. The 28-year-old Senga will receive a reported 600 million yen ($5.3 million) in 2022, increasing 200 million yen from his 2021 salary. "I received a good evaluation and a figure that brings with it a sense of responsibility," said Senga, who spent most of the preseason rehabbing only to be sidelined for much of the first half of the season by an ankle injury suffered in hi...