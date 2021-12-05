Soccer: Manager Soma stepping down after guiding Antlers to 4th place

Newsfrom Japan

Kashima Antlers manager Naoki Soma will step down at the end of the season, the J-League first-division side said Sunday. The 50-year-old former Japan left-back was promoted from his coaching role after Antonio Carlos Zago was sacked in April following a poor start to the season. Soma rebuilt the team and guided his old club to a fourth-place J1 finish. The Antlers fell one place short of automatic qualification for next season's Asian Champions League but will receive a berth if J1 champions Kawasaki Frontale also win the Emperor's Cup. Kashima have only had Japanese or Brazilian managers sin...