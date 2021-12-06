Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, Omicron concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by a moderate fall on Wall Street late last week and growing concerns over the impact of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 272.96 points, or 0.97 percent, from Friday to 27,756.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.53 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,946.33. Decliners were led by service, information and communication and insurance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.04-05 y...