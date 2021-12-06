Tokyo stocks fall in morning on Wall St. declines, SoftBank losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, tracking declines on Wall Street late last week amid worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may move to tighten its monetary policy soon, while large losses in SoftBank Group Corp. weighed on the Nikkei benchmark. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 162.76 points, or 0.58 percent, from Friday to 27,866.81. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.43 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,948.43. Decliners were led by information and communication, service and pharmaceutical issues.