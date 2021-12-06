U.S. influence in Indo-Pacific rebounds as China's wanes: think tank

Newsfrom Japan

The United States has defied regional trends in 2021 to increase its influence in the Indo-Pacific while China's has waned, according to an assessment released by an Australian think tank on Sunday. The Asia Power Index, released yearly by the independent Lowy Institute in Sydney, ranks 26 countries and territories in the Indo-Pacific according to the power they have in the region. Power is measured in eight categories, including military capability, economic resources and diplomatic influence. Almost all countries lost power amid the coronavirus pandemic in terms of their capacity to respond ...