Kirin files for arbitration to end deal with Myanmar military entity

Kirin Holdings Co. said Monday it has filed for commercial arbitration to terminate its joint venture partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co., calling for a "fair and just" process to end its deal in the beer business with the Myanmar military-linked entity. A Kirin subsidiary in Singapore took the action with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre after the company failed to negotiate successfully on the handling of Myanmar Brewery Ltd., the biggest beer company in the Southeast Asian country and one of the two ventures Kirin runs with the Myanmar entity. The other projec...