Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in amid Omicron spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread overseas, prompting investors to lock in gains made late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 102.20 points, or 0.36 percent, from Friday at 27,927.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.32 points, or 0.53 percent, lower at 1,947.54. Decliners were led by information and communication, pharmaceutical and services issues.