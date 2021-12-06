FEATURE: Bangkok station looking to new beginning after century of service

Newsfrom Japan

Maloryee Yusop, a 40-year-old hairstylist, was at Bangkok Train Station on a recent November afternoon to cherish what could be his last opportunity to travel from Thailand's oldest railway terminal. One hundred and five years after the first train left one of its platforms, the station better known among travelers and local people as Hua Lamphong will all but stop serving passengers in late December. Bang Sue Grand Station, the Thai capital's new State Railway passenger hub built 8 kilometers to the north, will replace Hua Lamphong as the terminus for all long-distance services from Bangkok. ...