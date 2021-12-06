Soccer: Top scorer Damiao named MVP, 7 Kawasaki players in best XI

Newsfrom Japan

Joint top scorer Leandro Damiao was named the J-League's player of the season on Monday after the Brazilian forward helped Kawasaki Frontale to their second straight league title with 23 goals. Damiao, who led the scoring chart alongside Celtic-linked Daizen Maeda of Yokohama F Marinos, is the ninth player in J-League history to be named the MVP while being the top scorer. "I'm filled with happiness. I only got the individual award thanks to my teammates," said 32-year-old Damiao, the top scorer at the 2012 London Olympics with Brazil. After playing in every league game last season, Damiao pla...