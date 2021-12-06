Ghosn criticizes Japan's prosecution system as discriminatory

Newsfrom Japan

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 before facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, on Monday reiterated his innocence in a virtual press conference and criticized Japan's prosecution system as being blatantly discriminatory. Ghosn, who jumped bail and escaped to Lebanon, justified his getaway by noting that his arrest in 2018 and subsequent treatment had been a violation of his human rights under the country's legal system. "I discovered little by little, the discrimination, the unfairness, that by the end of the day I would not get a fair trial," he t...