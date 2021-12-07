Tokyo stocks open higher after receding Omicron fears lift Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. Dow Jones index ended sharply higher overnight on receding concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 139.71 points, or 0.50 percent, from Monday to 28,067.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.29 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,956.83. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.46-47 yen compared with 113.45-55 yen ...