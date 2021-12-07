Tokyo stocks higher in morning on receding Omicron variant concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, tracking sharp overnight gains on Wall Street, with sentiment supported by receding concerns regarding the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 354.64 points, or 1.27 percent, from Monday to 28,282.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 23.90 points, or 1.23 percent, at 1,971.44. Every industry category gained ground except for farm and fishery issues. Major gainers were led by marine transportation and air transportation issues.