Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Dec. 8: -- Question-and-answer session attended by political party representatives to be held through Friday in parliament. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for October at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release revised gross domestic product data for July-September period at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for November at 2 p.m.