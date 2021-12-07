Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Dec. 8: -- Question-and-answer session attended by political party representatives to be held through Friday in parliament. -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for October at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release revised gross domestic product data for July-September period at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly "economy watchers" survey for November at 2 p.m.