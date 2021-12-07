Data of 130,000 accounts on Line cashless payment app leaked

Newsfrom Japan

Payment data from about 130,000 user accounts in Japan and abroad on a Line Pay Corp. smartphone app, a service operated by major messaging app Line Corp., was available on the internet for more than two months until late November, the company said. Line Pay said Monday the information accidentally uploaded by its group firm, which was viewable between Sept. 12 and Nov. 24, included payment amounts, dates and times during a promotional campaign held from December 2020 to April this year, but did not include data like user names, addresses or credit card numbers. Although no damage from the inf...