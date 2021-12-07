Tokyo stocks end higher as Omicron fears ease, SoftBank soars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks surged Tuesday, with the Nikkei stock index briefly rising over 2 percent, on receding concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant, while sharp gains in the blue-chip SoftBank Group boosted the market further. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 528.23 points, or 1.89 percent, from Monday at 28,455.60. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 42.31 points, or 2.17 percent, higher at 1,989.85. Every industry category gained ground, except for farm and fishery issues. Major gainers were led by air transportation and mari...