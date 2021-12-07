Soccer: Japan name J-League based 22-man squad for Jan. Uzbekistan friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Tuesday announced an entirely J-League based 22-man squad for the Jan. 21 friendly at home against Uzbekistan, a warm-up match ahead of their two home Asian World Cup qualifiers against China and Group B leaders Saudi Arabia. Manager Hajime Moriyasu named veterans with European experience in Vissel Kobe forwards Yuya Osako and Yoshinori Muto as well as full-backs Yuto Nagatomo of FC Tokyo and Hiroki Sakai of Urawa Reds, while handing four players their first senior call-ups. They include the new J1 young player of the year Ryotaro Araki, a 19-year-old Kashima Antlers attacker who scor...