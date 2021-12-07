Int'l commission allows 15% rise in Pacific bluefin tuna catch limit

Newsfrom Japan

The Pacific fisheries commission decided Tuesday to raise fishing quotas for large bluefin tuna by 15 percent next year compared with 2021 levels, the first increase since harvest restrictions on the popular fish for sushi were introduced in 2015. Japan had been seeking higher quotas since 2018 only to face opposition from the United States and some other countries. The online meeting came after data showed recently that the stock of large Pacific bluefin tuna weighing 30 kilograms or more has been recovering despite concerns about depletion. The decision by the Western and Central Pacific Fis...