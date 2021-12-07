Baseball: Takatsu wins Shoriki Award, Inaba, Ohtani get special prize

Newsfrom Japan

Yakult Swallows manager Shingo Takatsu won the prestigious Matsutaro Shoriki Award for the first time on Tuesday after guiding the Central League club to its first Japan Series title in 20 years. Former Japan manager Atsunori Inaba, who led Japan to the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and two-way American League MVP Shohei Ohtani were also given special prizes by the selection committee headed by Hall of Fame slugger Sadaharu Oh. The Shoriki award is given annually to the manager or player who makes the greatest contribution to Japanese professional baseball. Takatsu, who pitched in the majo...