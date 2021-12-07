Japan vows 300 bil. yen in nutrition-related aid over next 3 years

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will provide more than 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion) over the next three years to help developing nations address nutrition challenges as Tokyo bolsters its commitment to reducing hunger, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday. In his remarks at a two-day summit on nutrition that started the same day, hosted by Japan, Kishida also pledged to offer 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries where the shots are urgently needed amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Achieving zero hunger by 2030 is one of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, ...