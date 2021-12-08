U.S. trade deficit with Japan shrinks 23.2% in October

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 23.2 percent in October from the previous month to $3.53 billion, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The deficit with China fell 14.0 percent to $31.40 billion, while that with Mexico expanded 6.7 percent to $9.89 billion. October exports to Japan and China were the highest on record, reaching $7.01 billion and $16.64 billion, respectively, according to the department. From the start of 2021, Japan ranked as having the fifth-largest trade deficit with the United States after China, Mexico, Vietnam and Germany. Globally, the U.S. deficit in trad...