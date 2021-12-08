URGENT: Japan's GDP shrinkage in July-Sept. downgraded to annualized 3.6%

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the July-September period shrank an annualized real 3.6 percent from the previous quarter, downgraded from the 3.0 percent contraction initially reported, government data showed Wednesday. The decrease in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 0.9 percent decline on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, according to the Cabinet Office. The latest revised data were released after the Finance Ministry reported last week that capital spending by all nonfinancial Japanese companies in t...