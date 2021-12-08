Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, tech share rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, led by tech issues following sharp advances in their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 219.97 points, or 0.77 percent, from Tuesday to 28,675.57. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.70 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,997.55. Gainers were led by electric appliance, marine transportation, and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.53-54 yen compared with 113.51-61 yen in New York and ...