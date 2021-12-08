Tokyo stocks higher in morning on Wall St. gains, solid tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning as sentiment was raised by sharp advances overnight on Wall Street, while tech shares tracked gains by their U.S. counterparts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 318.45 points, or 1.12 percent, from Tuesday to 28,774.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.55 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,002.40. Gainers were led by precision instrument, mining, and electric appliance issues.