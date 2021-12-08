Tokyo stocks end sharply higher on upbeat high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday, led by gains in technology shares following an overnight climb of their U.S. counterparts, while sentiment was further lifted by receding concerns over the severity of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 405.02 points, or 1.42 percent, from Tuesday at 28,860.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.39 points, or 0.62 percent, higher at 2,002.24. Gainers were led by precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and electric machinery issues.