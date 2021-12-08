Japan's Nov. economy watcher sentiment rises for 3 months in row

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in Japan rose in November for the third straight month, as confidence among eateries climbed to a record high after the latest coronavirus state of emergency was lifted, government data showed Wednesday. The diffusion index of confidence in current conditions compared with three months earlier among "economy watchers," such as taxi drivers and restaurant staff, edged up 0.8 point from October to 56.3, according to the Cabinet Office. The reading compared with a gain of 13.4 points in October, the biggest monthly improvemen...