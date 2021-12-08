Soccer: Muscat to remain as Yokohama F Marinos manager

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday announced that manager Kevin Muscat will remain in charge next season after steering the club to second place in the J-League top flight this year. The 48-year-old former Australian international took over mid-season from countryman Ange Postecoglou, who left Nissan Stadium to manage Scottish Premier League giants Celtic. Marinos finished the just-concluded J1 campaign on 79 points -- 13 adrift of back-to-back champions Kawasaki Frontale -- from 24 wins, seven draws, and seven losses. Muscat was an assistant under Postecoglou at Australian club Melbourne Victory...