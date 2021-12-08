Entrepreneur Maezawa departs for ISS as 1st Japanese civilian

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa departed from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft Wednesday, on course to become the first Japanese civilian to stay on the International Space Station. The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the 46-year-old founder of major online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. lifted off at 12:38 p.m. and is expected to dock with the ISS after a six-hour journey, with Maezawa staying for 12 days until Dec. 20. He had undergone training for about 100 days and passed the final exam required to travel to the ISS in November. The billionaire businessman is ...