Soccer: Former Antlers boss Oiwa to manage prospective Olympic team

Newsfrom Japan

Former Kashima Antlers boss Go Oiwa is set to manage the Japanese men's team bidding for qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday. A Japan Football Association technical committee has reportedly agreed on the 49-year-old Oiwa's nomination, with an official decision to be made at a meeting of the JFA board of directors on Dec. 16. A former senior national team defender, Oiwa played in the J-League for Nagoya, Jubilo Iwata and Kashima before retiring in 2010. He became Antlers manager in 2017 and guided the J-League first-division club to th...