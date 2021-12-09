Pfizer says COVID-19 booster shot offers protection against Omicron

Newsfrom Japan

Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine could offer sufficient protection against the new Omicron variant, while the two-dose regimen may be less effective, citing the results of an initial laboratory study. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant and its German partner BioNTech SE also said they started developing an Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in late November and believe they can deliver it in March next year if needed. According to preliminary laboratory studies, a booster shot of the current COVID-19 vaccine can increase by 25-fold the antibodies that would hel...