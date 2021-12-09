Blinken to attend G-7 meeting in Britain, visit Southeast Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Britain later this week and then travel to three Southeast Asian nations, the U.S. government said Wednesday. During the three-day G-7 gathering set to begin Friday in Liverpool, Blinken will discuss issues including coronavirus vaccines and a U.S.-led infrastructure development initiative that is intended to provide an alternative to China's massive cross-border "Belt and Road" project, according to the State Department. Discussions focused on Indo-Pacific issues will ta...