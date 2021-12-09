Tokyo stocks open flat on Wall St. rise, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened nearly flat Thursday as buying on higher Wall Street shares overnight was offset by investors locking in recent gains after the Japanese market surged the past two days. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 4.62 points, or 0.02 percent, from Wednesday to 28,865.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.42 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,001.82. Gainers were led by air transportation and real estate issues, while precision instrument and oil and coal product issues led decliners. At 9 a....