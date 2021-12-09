CORRECTION (:Uber UPDATE1: Moved Nov. 25)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Uber Eats Japan will not be charged for hiring Vietnamese overstayers," moved Nov. 25, please note the following CORRECTION. At the headline, please read...Uber Japan...(not...Uber Eats Japan...as sent). At lead graf, please read...Uber Japan Co....(not...Uber Eats Japan Inc., formerly Uber Japan Co....as sent). Also please replace 5th graf with paragraph below because it contained erroneous information. "The operator of the food delivery service changed from Uber Japan to Uber Eats Japan earlier this year." Same corrections apply to the previous version of the...