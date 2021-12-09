CORRECTED: UPDATE1: Charge dropped against Uber Japan for hiring Vietnamese overstayers

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict Uber Japan Co., its former representative and a former staff member over allegations two Vietnamese whose visas had lapsed were hired in violation of the immigration control law. Tokyo police referred the 47-year-old former representative of Uber Japan and the 36-year-old former employee in charge of legal compliance to prosecutors on June 22, but the prosecutors decided not to indict without giving a reason. They were accused of failing to stop overstayers from being hired between June and August 2020 as Uber Eats delivery employees by not requ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society