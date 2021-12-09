Tokyo stocks fall in morning as gains locked in after surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell slightly Thursday morning as investors locked in gains after a two-day surge on receding concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dipped 42.09 points, or 0.15 percent, from Wednesday to 28,818.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.65 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,995.59. Decliners were led by metal product, textile and apparel, and machinery issues.