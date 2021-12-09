Toyota, Honda sued for patent infringements by U.S. firm

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have been sued by an American patent holding company alleging about a dozen patent infringements over their use of communication technologies for connected cars, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. On Oct. 19, Intellectual Ventures Management LLC filed lawsuits with federal district courts in Texas against the two Japanese firms and U.S. automaker General Motors Co. concerning the use of in-vehicle Wi-Fi networks, among other claims, they said. The lawsuits, which relate to patents used in Toyota's Prius hybrid and Honda's Accord sedan, only ...