Mazda starts accepting reservations for hand-controlled car

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. on Thursday began accepting reservations for purchase of a modified SUV that can be controlled solely with the use of hands by drivers who are physically disabled. The MX-30 Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle, a modified version of the MX-30 SUV that is set to be released in January, is equipped with a lever on the left side of the driver that can be depressed by hand to act as a break and a ring on the steering wheel that can function as an accelerator. The car can also be driven using pedals by able-bodied users. It also includes a board that wheelchair users can sit on in th...