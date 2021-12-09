Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in after 2-day surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday as investors locked in gains after a two-day surge on receding concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 135.15 points, or 0.47 percent, from Wednesday at 28,725.47. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.45 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 1,990.79. Decliners were led by precision instrument, textile and apparel, and metal product issues.