Soccer: Nagoya announce Ficcadenti departure, Hasegawa as new boss

Nagoya Grampus announced the resignation Thursday of manager Massimo Ficcadenti and the appointment of former FC Tokyo boss Kenta Hasegawa as his replacement at the J-League first-division club. Ficcadenti, whose management resume includes several clubs in his native Italy, joined Grampus in September 2019 following stints at the helm of FC Tokyo and Sagan Tosu. The outgoing manager was still under contract with Nagoya but, according to a source, he decided to step down after being unable to reach agreement on terms for a new contract and plans to strengthen the squad. Having languished in the...