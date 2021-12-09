Japanese firm acquitted in deadly Taiwan train derailment: report

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A Japanese firm was found not guilty by a Taipei court on Thursday for a derailment of an express train that killed 18 people in 2018, local media reported. The Central News Agency reported that the Taiwan Railways Administration had filed a lawsuit against Sumitomo Corp. and its affiliate in Taiwan seeking NT$612 million (US$22 million) in compensation. The Japanese firm won a bid in 2011 to supply the TRA's fleet of Puyuma tilting trains. TRA argued that the Japanese contractor should be held responsible for the accident that investigators concluded was caused by two mechanical problems, as ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society Asia