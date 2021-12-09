Resona forms 31-firm consortium on facial recognition payment system

Newsfrom Japan

Banking group Resona Holdings Inc. established Thursday a consortium of 31 Japanese companies across a range of industries to discuss and share know-how on the development of a payment system using facial recognition technology. The bank unveiled the plan for the payment system in August, aiming to allow users to make deposits and withdrawals at banks and shop at stores without presenting anything if they register their facial images in advance, with hopes of creating a standard that can ultimately be utilized in different settings. The joint project is also headed by Panasonic System Solution...