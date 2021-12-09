Masayuki Uemura, creator of NES, SNES game consoles, dies at 78

Newsfrom Japan

Masayuki Uemura, the lead architect for the breakthrough Nintendo Entertainment System and the Super NES, and a visiting professor at Ritsumeikan University, has died, the university said Thursday. He was 78. After joining Nintendo Co. in 1971, Uemura was in charge of developing the NES and its successor the SNES. Both consoles, known in Japan as "Famicom," an abbreviation of family computer, became huge hits with combined sales of 100 million units worldwide. The mega hit propelled Nintendo to become one of the world's leading video game companies. The cause of Uemura's death on Monday was no...